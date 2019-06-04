Nechama Rivlin, Wife of President Reuven Rivlin, Dies at 73

“He who finds a wife has found happiness And has won the favor of Hashem.” Proverbs 18:22 (The Israel Bible™)

Nehama Rivlin, the wife of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, died at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva on Tuesday, a day before her 74th birthday.

Israel’s first lady had suffered from pulmonary fibrosis, a condition in which scar tissue accumulates in the lungs and makes it difficult to breathe.

She was usually seen in public with a portable oxygen tank, including when accompanying her husband at official ceremonies.

She underwent a lung transplant on March 11.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.