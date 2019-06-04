“Shimshon cried, “Let me die with the Philistines!” and he pulled with all his might. The temple came crashing down on the lords and on all the people in it. Those who were slain by him as he died outnumbered those who had been slain by him when he lived” JUDGES 16:30 (The Israel Bible™)

Shimshon’s prayer to die among his Philistine oppressors, taking his own life for the sake of his people, is one of the most stirring scenes in the Bible. Shimshon has served as a model for soldiers of Israel who have been willing to give up their lives to save the Jewish people. A moving modern example is the story of Major Ro’i Klein, who, during the Second Lebanon War in 2006, jumped on a grenade, shielding his comrades from the explosion with his own body. Dying with the holy words of Shema Yisrael (שמע ישראל), “Hear O Israel, Hashem is Our God, Hashem is One” on his lips, Ro’i Klein sacrificed his life to save other soldiers who were fighting for Eretz Yisrael.