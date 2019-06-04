Plans for Jerusalem Cable Car Approved by National Infrastructure Committee

“Yerushalayim built up, a city knit together,” Psalms 122:3 (The Israel Bible™)

Israel’s National Infrastructure Committee approved on Monday the controversial plans to build a $55 million cable car system to transport visitors in and out of Jerusalem’s Old City.

Advanced by the Tourism Ministry and Jerusalem Development Authority, the 1.5 km long cable car route will help relieve traffic congestion and increase accessibility to the area of the Holy Basin, which includes Jerusalem’s Old City. The route would stretch from Jerusalem’s First Station complex to Mount Zion, and then down to the Old City’s Dung Gate, near the entrance to the Western Wall Plaza and Ir David archaeological park.