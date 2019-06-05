Israeli Stabbed in Ramat Hasharon, Assailant Believed to be Arab, Manhunt Underway

“Hashem seeks out the righteous man, but loathes the wicked one who loves injustice.” Psalms 11:5 (The Israel Bible™)

An Israeli man was stabbed in Ramat Hasharon in central Israel just before 9:00 am on Wednesday.

Witnesses say the assailant spoke with an Arabic accent and had been seen at a construction site near the scene of the stabbing. Witnesses also said that they had heard the suspect cursing his victim in Arabic during the attack.

Police are currently conducting a manhunt for the assailant and the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

The 46-year-old man suffered from multiple stab wounds to his upper body and was conscious when medics arrived. United Hatzalah EMT Irit Levinsky who was one of the first responders at the scene said: “I was nearby the location of the stabbing when it occurred. I immediately rushed over and began treating the injured man. I bandaged his wound and applied pressure to stop the bleeding. After receiving initial treatment at the scene the man was transported to Beilinson Hospital (Rabin Medical Center) in Petach Tikva for further care.”

The victim’s condition was reported to be moderate and stable.