Left-Wing Protesters in Times Square Call for Total Destruction of Israel, Label US “Racist War Machine”

Assuredly, All who wanted to devour you shall be devoured, And every one of your foes shall go into captivity; Those who despoiled you shall be despoiled, And all who pillaged you I will give up to pillage.” Jeremiah 30:16 (The Israel Bible™)

A Quds Day rally was held in Times Square, New York last week. Activist Nate Chase of the World Workers Party said that Israel never has and never will exist, and described the “Zionist entity” as the “racist puppet” of U.S. imperialism. He led the chant: “We don’t want no two-state [solution]; we want all of it!” Rokeya Begum from Within Our Lifetime led chants that said “globalize the intifada” and “smash the settler Zionist state.” Joe Catron of the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network led a chant that went: “There is only one solution—intifada, revolution!” The event’s MC also led the chant: “Netanyahu, what do you say? How many kids did you kill today?”