Iran Rejects Pompeo’s Offer for US Negotiations With ‘No Pre-Conditions’

“Behold, I stir up the Medes against them, Who do not value silver Or delight in gold.”Isaiah 13:17 (The Israel Bible™)

Iran rejected U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s offer this week for talks with “no pre-conditions,” with the regime’s foreign ministry calling it “word play.”

“To the Islamic Republic of Iran, a word-play … is not a criterion for action; rather, the criterion is a change in Washington’s general approach and actual behavior towards the Iranian nation,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi, as reported Iranian state media.