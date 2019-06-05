Samaria Council Protests McDonald’s Bid to Open Branch at Ben Gurion Airport

“The sons of those who afflicted you shall come bending low to you, and all who despised you shall bow down at your feet; they shall call you the City of the Lord, the Zion of the Holy One of Israel.” Isaiah 60:14 (The Israel Bible™)

The leader of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, expressed the opposite of “I’m loving it” in regards to opposition to McDonald’s being given a tender to operate at Ben-Gurion Airport, as the fast-food chain will not operate franchises in the West Bank.

“A company that boycotts part of the state must not be allowed to compete in government tenders,” wrote Dagan in a letter to Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, Transport Minister Israel Katz and Airports Authority director-general Yaakov Ganot.