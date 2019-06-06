Trump/Netanyahu Effigies Executed at Gaza Protests

“For kingship is Hashem‘s and He rules the nations.” Psalms 22:29 (The Israel Bible™)

Violent riots held weekly on Israel’s southern took a decidedly anti-American twist on Friday when Palestinians hung life-sized effigies of U.S. President Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman.

The symbolic act was tweeted with the caption, “On the guillotine of execution. Figures of the leaders of the occupation and Trump in the March of Return camps east of Bureij in the Gaza Strip”

على مقصلة الاعدام.. مجسمات لقادة الاحتلال وترامب في مخيمات العودة شرق البريج وسط قطاع غزة pic.twitter.com/mA5pytqF5e — موقع أمامة الإخباري (@omamahwest) September 7, 2018

The March of Return riots began 14 months ago with the stated intent of crossing the border and taking over Israeli cities. Organized by Hamas, the gatherings were violent from the outset, with participants throwing stones, burning tires, throwing explosive devices, cutting the security fence, and infiltrating into Israel. There were incidents in which Palestinian snipers shot IDF soldiers with armor-piercing bullets. Countless thousands of aerial incendiary devices launched into Israel burned thousands of acres of farmland and nature preserves in southern Israel.

The phenomenon exhibited on Friday is neither new or unique. The U.S. flag is frequently the focus of Palestinian protests and rage.