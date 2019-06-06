Trump/Netanyahu Effigies Executed at Gaza Protests

By Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

“For kingship is Hashem‘s and He rules the nations.” Psalms 22:29 (The Israel Bible™)

Gazan protesters burn images of Trump during March of return (Photo by Flash90)

Violent riots held weekly on Israel’s southern took a decidedly anti-American twist on Friday when Palestinians hung life-sized effigies of U.S. President Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman.

The symbolic act was tweeted with the caption, “On the guillotine of execution. Figures of the leaders of the occupation and Trump in the March of Return camps east of Bureij in the Gaza Strip”

The March of Return riots began 14 months ago with the stated intent of crossing the border and taking over Israeli cities. Organized by Hamas, the gatherings were violent from the outset, with participants throwing stones, burning tires, throwing explosive devices, cutting the security fence, and infiltrating into Israel. There were incidents in which Palestinian snipers shot IDF soldiers with armor-piercing bullets. Countless thousands of aerial incendiary devices launched into Israel burned thousands of acres of farmland and nature preserves in southern Israel.

The phenomenon exhibited on Friday is neither new or unique. The U.S. flag is frequently the focus of Palestinian protests and rage.

Palestinians set fire to posters showing the Israeli and US flag with swastikas and with portraits of US President Donald Trump, during a rally in support of women held in Israeli jails, on March 7, 2018, in Rafah in the southern in Gaza Strip head of International Women’s Day. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/ Flash90)

 



Subscribe to our mailing list

Tagged with: