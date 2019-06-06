Friends of the IDF Donate $60,000 to Rebuild Synagogue on IDF Base Destroyed by Hamas Rocket

“So the troops sent men to Shilo; there Eli‘s two sons, Chofni and Pinchas, were in charge of the Aron Brit Hashem, and they brought down from there the Aron Habrit of the lord of Hosts Enthroned on the Keruvim.” I Samuel 4:4 (The Israel Bible™)

Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) supporters Fred and Jeannette Bogart of Boca Raton, Fla., and New York donated $60,000 to rebuild the synagogue on the Israel Defense Forces’ Kissufim Base, home to the 414th Nesher Field Intelligence Battalion and a rotation of infantry units.

The synagogue, along with a Torah scroll used by IDF soldiers, was destroyed by a Hamas rocket in early May in a barrage of rocket fire into Israel that caused the deaths of four civilians.

Following the attack, FIDF launched a campaign on May 29 to raise $60,000 to rebuild the synagogue and an additional $43,000 to dedicate a new Torah scroll. Upon hearing of the campaign, the Bogarts donated the full amount needed to repair the synagogue.

The synagogue is scheduled to be rebuilt by September, according to FIDF.