YouTube to Delete Thousands of Neo-Nazi and White Supremacist Videos

“A scoundrel plots evil; What is on his lips is like a scorching fire.” Proverbs 16:27 (The Israel Bible™)

YouTube announced on Wednesday that it will delete thousands of neo-Nazi and white supremacist videos and channels as part of the video platform’s initiative to remove extremist views on the site.

It will block “videos alleging that a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion,” said the firm in a blog post.

It’s our responsibility to protect that and prevent our platform from being used to incite hatred, harassment, discrimination and violence,” added YouTube.

The company also said, “Our systems are also getting smarter about what types of videos should get this treatment, and we’ll be able to apply it to even more borderline videos moving forward.”