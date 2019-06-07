America to ask Russia for Help Combating Iran in Syria

“For the chief city of Aram is Damascus, And the chief of Damascus is Rezin;” Isaiah 7:8 (The Israel Bible™)

The United States plans to ask Russia to help combat Iranian forces in Syria, according to a senior Trump administration official, reported Reuters on Tuesday.

The official remarked that the goal of “unprecedented diplomatic opportunity” in Jerusalem, where top security officials from the United States, Israel and Russia will meet later this month, is “to see how we can potentially work together to get rid of the primary irritant in the Middle East, which is the Islamic Republic of Iran.”