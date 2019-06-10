Palestinians Announce ‘Popular Uprising’ Against Trump Peace Plan

“An evil man seeks only to rebel; A ruthless messenger will be sent against him.” Proverbs 17:11 (The Israel Bible™)

A “popular Palestinian uprising” against U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mideast peace plan was announced Sunday following a meeting of PLO faction representatives, Palestinian civil society organizations and private individuals in the West Bank city of el-Bireh.

The protests are to coincide with the U.S.-sponsored June 25-26 “Peace to Prosperity” conference in Bahrain, where the United States is expected to reveal the first, economic stage of Trump’s peace plan.