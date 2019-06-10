Mossad Helped British Intelligence Uncover Massive Hezbollah Explosive Stockpile in London

“Like a muddied spring, a ruined fountain, Is a righteous man fallen before a wicked one.” Proverbs 25:26 (The Israel Bible™)

British media reported that in 2015, British Metropolitan police and MI5 agents raided four locations in northwest London, seizing three tons of ammonium nitrate, a component used in homemade explosives, hidden in disposable ice-packs.

The Telegraph reported the incident on Sunday, suggesting that the British government kept the story “hidden from the public” to avoid derailing the recently signed nuclear deal.

“It raises questions about whether senior UK government figures chose not to reveal the plot in part because they were invested in keeping the Iran nuclear deal afloat,” the paper said.