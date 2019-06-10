Mike Pompeo Causes British Outrage by Saying US Could “Push Back” Against Corbyn’s Labour Party

“It could be that Mr. Corbyn manages to run the gauntlet and get elected,” he said on the recording. “It’s possible. You should know, we won’t wait for him to do those things to begin to push back. We will do our level best. It’s too risky and too important and too hard once it’s already happened.”

A Labour spokesman responded: “President Trump and his officials’ attempts to decide who will be Britain’s next prime minister are an entirely unacceptable interference in the UK’s democracy.” He added that the party was “fully committed to the support, defense and celebration of the Jewish community and is implacably opposed to antisemitism in any form.”

The US president also refused to meet Jeremy Corbyn during his trip to London last week, calling the Labour leader “somewhat of a negative force.”

British general elections are scheduled for May 2022 but Prime Minister Theresa May stepped down on May 24 opening the possibility for new elections. According to a poll conducted on behalf of The Jewish Chronicle conducted in June 2018, 85.9% of Jews in Britain believe that Corbyn is an anti-Semite. Just 8.3% said they think Corbyn is not anti-Semitic.

Jeremy Corbyn has connected several times with U.S. Representative for New York’s 14th congressional district Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.