US Ambassador Says Israel Has the Right to Annex ‘Some’ of the West Bank

And I will plant them upon their soil, Nevermore to be uprooted From the soil I have given them —said Hashem your God.” Amos 9:15 (The Israel Bible™)

In an interview at his Jerusalem residence last week, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said Israel has the right to annex at least “some” of the West Bank.

“Under certain circumstances,” Friedman told The New York Times on Saturday, “I think Israel has the right to retain some, but unlikely all, of the West Bank.”