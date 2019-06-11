IDF and PA Security Forces Exchange Fire in Shechem By Mistake

“For it is Hashem your God who marches with you to do battle for you against your enemy, to bring you victory.” Deuteronomy 20:4 (The Israel Bible™)

Israeli and Palestinian Authority forces exchanged fire in the northern Samaria city of Shechem (Nablus) early Tuesday morning in what the Israel Defense Forces is reporting to be a case of mistaken identification.

“During operations to arrest terrorist operatives in the city of Nablus, a firefight broke out between IDF soldiers and people who were identified by the troops as suspects. After the fact, it was determined that it was Palestinian security services personnel,” the IDF said in a statement, adding that the incident would be investigated.

According to P.A. media, the IDF entered Shechem/Nablus without providing customary notification to the P.A., and opened fired on a security services building, where one member of the P.A. security forces was lightly wounded. No Israeli soldiers were wounded in the incident.

Overnight, IDF troops arrested 18 P.A. terrorism suspects throughout Judea and Samaria.