30 BDS Organizations Lose Fundraising Accounts Due to Ties With Terrorism

“The cry “Violence!” Shall no more be heard in your land, Nor “Wrack and ruin!” Within your borders. And you shall name your walls “Victory” And your gates “Renown.” Isaiah 60:18 (The Israel Bible™)

Israel’s Strategic Affairs Ministry released a report on Monday revealing that a two-year ministry campaign to dry up the funds of pro-Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement organizations with ties to terrorist organizations has resulted in the closure of 30 financial accounts in Western countries.

“For years, boycott promoters have disguised themselves as ‘human rights activists,’ managing to raise tens of millions of euros from Western countries and citizens who thought they were contributing to causes supporting justice and equality,” said Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan in a statement. “Over time, however, we have revealed that the supposed ‘human rights’ NGOs are actually filled with anti-Semitic operatives with deep ties to terrorist groups fixated on destroying the State of Israel.”