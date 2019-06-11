Tel Aviv Beaches Found to be Among Most Plastic-Polluted in the Region

“Hashem blessed them and Hashem said to them, “Be fertile and increase, fill the earth and master it; and rule the fish of the sea, the birds of the sky, and all the living things that creep on earth.” Genesis 1:28 (The Israel Bible™)
Israelis and tourists enjoy the beach in Tel Aviv on a summer day. Credit: Miriam Alster/FLASH90.
Israel was featured in a report by the World Wildlife Fund last week as home to the third most plastic-polluted shoreline in the Mediterranean, according to a report by Ynet.
The Tel Aviv coast ranked behind Turkey’s Cilicia beaches and those along the coast of Barcelona.
Not all Mediterranean coastal cities were included in the investigation.
According to WWF, 46 pounds of plastic waste wash up every day along a single kilometer of Tel Aviv beach.
Barcelona’s beaches accumulate 57 pounds of plastics a day, and Turkey’s beaches over 68 pounds.
All in all, the amount of plastic dumped into the sea equals approximately 33,800 plastic bottles’ worth every minute.
Egypt was found to be the biggest plastic waste culprit in the region, followed by Turkey.