Tel Aviv Beaches Found to be Among Most Plastic-Polluted in the Region

By JNS

“Hashem blessed them and Hashem said to them, “Be fertile and increase, fill the earth and master it; and rule the fish of the sea, the birds of the sky, and all the living things that creep on earth.” Genesis 1:28 (The Israel Bible™)

Israelis and tourists enjoy the beach in Tel Aviv on a summer day. Credit: Miriam Alster/FLASH90.

Israel was featured in a report by the World Wildlife Fund last week as home to the third most plastic-polluted shoreline in the Mediterranean, according to a report by Ynet.

The Tel Aviv coast ranked behind Turkey’s Cilicia beaches and those along the coast of Barcelona.



