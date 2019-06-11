Tel Aviv Beaches Found to be Among Most Plastic-Polluted in the Region

Not all Mediterranean coastal cities were included in the investigation.

According to WWF, 46 pounds of plastic waste wash up every day along a single kilometer of Tel Aviv beach.

Barcelona’s beaches accumulate 57 pounds of plastics a day, and Turkey’s beaches over 68 pounds.

All in all, the amount of plastic dumped into the sea equals approximately 33,800 plastic bottles’ worth every minute.

Egypt was found to be the biggest plastic waste culprit in the region, followed by Turkey.