US Reps Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Purchase Iron Dome Air-Defense System

U.S. Reps. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) and Representative Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) introduced on Monday the U.S.-Israel Indirect Fire Protection Act of 2019 to authorize the Secretary of the Army to procure for the U.S. military two Iron Dome short-range air-defense-system batteries.

“Iron Dome is a proven defense system that will provide increased protection for our troops in the field,” said Sherrill. “Access to this technology addresses critical gaps in our current capabilities. It is an important interim step as we invest in the future of our military, and I’m glad to join with Representative Wilson, my colleague on the Armed Services Committee, to introduce this bill.”

AIPAC told JNS on Tuesday that it supports the measure.

At an April 2 hearing by the House Armed Services Committee, Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Mark Milley said “the Iron Dome is a very capable system. It has basically a 100 percent track record in combat. We clearly need it to protect our formations.”

Iron Dome system is manufactured by Raytheon and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

The U.S. Marine Corps has expressed interest in acquiring the anti-missile defense system, which has an almost 90 percent success rate, reported Marine Corps Times.