Yair Netanyahu: “Trump is a Rock Star!”

“Thus said Hashem to Cyrus, His anointed one— Whose right hand He has grasped, Treading down nations before him, Ungirding the loins of kings, Opening doors before him And letting no gate stay shut:” Isaiah 45:1 (The Israel Bible™)

While on a visit to the U.S., Yair Netanyahu, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 27-year-old son, expressed high-praise for President Trump, saying Israelis considered the U.S. president to be “a rock star.”

In an interview with Blaze TV released on Tuesday and set to be aired on Wednesday, Yair was asked about the media’s portrayal of Trump as an antisemite.

“President [Donald] Trump is the best friend that Israel and the Jewish people have ever had in the White House and will be remembered in Jewish history forever,” Yair Netanyahu said. “The Jewish people still remember King Cyrus the Great from Persia, who recognized Jerusalem 2,500 years ago. So we have a long-term memory.”

Cyrus, a non-Jewish king, gave his permission to the exiled Jews to return to Israel, ending the 70 years of Babylonian Exile. He also facilitated the building of the Second Temple in Jerusalem.

“The vast majority of Israelis adore America and adore President Trump,” Yair said. “He’s a real rock star in Israel.”

The son of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, @YairNetanyahu, tells @MillerStream that @realDonaldTrump is a ROCK STAR in Israel. The full interview airs TOMORROW only on BlazeTV: https://t.co/vp4ZaQPxiO pic.twitter.com/67sUpAvxSp — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) June 10, 2019

Yair Netanyahu was, of course, referring to Trump’s order to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem. Trump displayed his strong alliance with Israel by recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

David Rubin, former Mayor of Shiloh and the author of the new book Trump and the Jews responded to the comments.

“Yair was right,” Rubin told Breaking Israel News. “Israelis across the political spectrum appreciate the many ways that Trump has strengthened the US-Israel relationship.

The young Netanyahu was also asked to compare the wall on Israel’s border with Egypt to the border separating U.S. and Mexico. Yair explained that Israel had a serious problem with illegal immigration until a wall was built.

“Israel is only eight million people, so tens of thousands even hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants eventually would have (lead) to the destruction of Israel. So in 2011 we built a wall, coast to coast, on the border with Egypt and since the wall was completed the illegal immigration has completely stopped.”

“Since we built a wall, the illegal immigration has completely stopped,” Netanyahu said.