Syrian Drone Enters Israeli Air-Space From Lebanon

“The towns of Aroer shall be deserted; They shall be a place for flocks To lie down, with none disturbing.” Isaiah 17:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Israeli air-force jets scrambled when a small drone entered Israeli airspace from Lebanon on Wednesday afternoon.

“Moments ago, IDF troops spotted a drone from Lebanese territory that entered the airspace of the State of Israel and then returned to Lebanese territory. The drone was tracked by the troops,” the army said in a statement, adding that the drone was sent to monitor Israeli troop movements.

The drone incident took place just a few hours after Syrian state media reported that Israel fired several missiles toward the town of al-Harra just across the Golan Heights border. Syria’s official SANA news outlet also reported Israel had jammed Syrian air defense radars in the area in an act of electronic warfare.

Earlier this month, two rockets were fired from Syria toward Israel’s Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights.

In February 2018, an Israeli Apache helicopter shot down an Iranian drone launched from Syria that was allegedly armed. Two IAF pilots were injured after their F-16 was shot down during a retaliatory strike targeting the airfield from which the drone originated.