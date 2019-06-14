“It is the blessing of Hashem that enriches, And no toil can increase it” PROVERBS 10:22 (The Israel Bible™)

In Sefer Devarim (11:10-12), the Torah describes how the Promised Land is different from Egypt. In Egypt, one could water his crops from the Nile by using his foot to easily direct water to his fields, but in the Land of Israel, the eyes of Hashem are on the land. It is only through His blessings, as our verse says, that the land enriches and provides its fruits. Modern Israel has compensated for its lack of natural water resources and limited rainfall through great technological breakthroughs such as water recycling and desalination. Nevertheless, we must always remember that even with great technology and innovation, “it is the blessing of Hashem that enriches.”