House Democrats Sponsor Resolution Condemning Mideast Peace Plan That Excludes Two States

More than half of the Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are sponsoring a non-binding resolution, backed by J Street, condemning any Mideast peace plan that excludes two states.

There are 235 Democrats in the lower chamber.

This comes ahead of the Trump administration releasing the first part of its peace proposal between the Israelis and the Palestinians through at economic summit later this month in Bahrain.

Introduced last month by Rep. Alan Lowenthal (D-Calif.), the resolution calls for “a two-state solution that is consistent with the broadly held consensus positions for resolving the conflict’s final status issues as reflected in previous United States proposals.”