Netanyahu to Lay Cornerstone in New Israeli Village Named for Trump

The stone that the builders rejected has become the chief cornerstone.” Psalms 118:22 (The Israel Bible™)

After President Trump made his historic decision to recognize the Golan Heights region as part of Israel, the Israeli government responded in kind by announcing the establishment of a new village named after the US leader.

A special cabinet meeting is to take place on Sunday to approve the name of a village adjacent to Kela Alon in Israel’s northern Golan region to ‘Ramat Trump’ which translates to: ‘Trump Heights’. The community is to fall under the jurisdiction of the Golan Regional Council.

“In recognition of the work of the 45th President of the United States, President Donald Trump, on behalf of the State of Israel in a wide range of fields, and expressing gratitude for the American recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the recognition of Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights led by President Donald Trump, it was decided to initiate establishment of a new residential community on the Golan Heights called Ramat Trump,” the resolution read.

Usually, cabinet meetings take place at the Prime Minister’s residence but this one will take place 150 miles north in the Golan Heights region, near the Syrian border.

Sources close to the matter told Arutz Sheva that the Israeli premier hopes to be the one to lay the cornerstone for the new village before Israel’s upcoming elections. The ceremony is expected to be a festive one whereby senior figures in the US administration will be invited, possibly even the US president himself.

Recognizing Israeli sovereignty was not only a political move but since the Golan was the region in Israel God commanded to be settled by the tribe of Menashe, Trump’s declaration was also the realization of the Divine plan for Israel.