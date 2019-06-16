Locust Swarm “of Biblical Proportions” Hits Italy

“They covered the face of the whole land, so that the land was darkened, and they ate all the plants in the land and all the fruit of the trees that the hail had left. Not a green thing remained, neither tree nor plant of the field, through all the land of Egypt.” Exodus 10:15 (The Israel Bible™)

A swarm of locusts enveloped Sardinia off the coast of Italy last week. Local farmers reported it was the worst infestation they had seen since the end of World War II. The Italian agricultural association Coldiretti released a statement on Tuesday saying “We are walking on locust carpet.”

LOCUST INVASION: Sardinia is seeing its worst outbreak of locusts in 70 years. The infestation, which farmers say is due to recent weather patters, is destroying crops and infesting houses on the Italian Island. https://t.co/1TGrPuGnzN pic.twitter.com/CLsjoKlLcL — ABC News (@ABC) June 12, 2019

“We had droughts in 2017 and a lot of rain in 2018, the ideal climate for locusts to emerge from fallow land and then move to cultivated fields to eat,” said Michele Arbau, from Coldiretti Sardinia.

“There is nothing we can do about it this year,” he told Reuters,

“I have never seen anything like it in 53 years of life,” breeder Luigi Puggioni told the Italian newspaper La Nuova, who described the swarm as “biblical.”

Vegetation has been severely hit and the industry fears it may be too late to save this year’s crop.

For the Biblically inclined, swarms of locusts evoke images of pre-Exodus Egypt.

They covered the face of the whole land, so that the land was darkened, and they ate all the plants in the land and all the fruit of the trees that the hail had left. Not a green thing remained, neither tree nor plant of the field, through all the land of Egypt. (Exodus 10:15)

According to Jewish tradition, the ten-plagues will reappear before the Messiah. Rabbi Yosef Berger, the rabbi of King David’s Tomb on Mount Zion, explained this aspect of the Messianic process to Breaking Israel News, quoting the Prophet Micah.

I will show him wondrous deeds As in the days when You sallied forth from the land of Egypt. Micah 7:15

“All of the miracles will reappear, all of the plagues, the entire story, in all its pain and all its glory,” Rabbi Berger said. “Our job in this generation is to speak about it, to pray for it, even while it is unfolding in front of our eyes.”