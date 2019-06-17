Embassies Be Movin’!

After Donald Trump presented his “Lead from the Front” model (as opposed to his predecessor’s “Lead from Behind”) by moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, other statesmen gathered their courage.

(Israel has recognized Jerusalem as its capital since 1980, but the anti-Semites in the international community detested this, and still do.)

This morning, Moldova’s Prime Minister Pavel Filip tweeted the following:

“Today we adopted the decision to relocate the Embassy of the Republic of Moldova in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. It was a long overdue commitment to support our allies.”

Good on Moldova! The small, eastern European country (between Ukraine and Romania) is the latest to follow Trump’s lead. The official government website said it thusly:

“The Government decided in its today’s session to transfer the premises of the Embassy of the Republic of Moldova in the State of Israel to Jerusalem.

“At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to approve the Agreement on the sale of the plot of land for the construction of the Embassy of the United States of America in the Republic of Moldova.

“’We are in the situation to urgently adopt these decisions taking into account the political instability and uncertainty in the country, but also the latest political developments whereas one of the political parties that constantly blocked these 2 projects is attempting an illegal takeover of power. These are two commitments that we have previously undertaken and we want to make sure they will be respected, regardless of what happens after the snap elections’, said Prime Minister Pavel Filip.

“Both projects are commitments undertaken by the Government of the Republic of Moldova and the Government acted in order to avoid their long term blockage by the political crisis in the country.”

I am fascinated that these former Soviet national hostages are siding with Israel. Romania has also made a declaration to the same effect.

Guatemala has moved its embassy, as well. President Jimmy Morales—a friend of Benjamin Netanyahu—cannot run for re-election, and his political opponents have vowed to undo the move. Other countries considering the move have been Honduras, the Czech Republic, and Paraguay. Political disagreements are also present in those countries, and even if the embassies are moved now, they could be moved back after the next election.

(All this comes on the heels of Israel’s growing relationship with India. Netanyahu’s ability to forge friendships for the Jewish state have been astonishing.)

According to The Times of Israel:

“A full-fledged Czech embassy will likely not open in the near future. The country’s Foreign Ministry last year stressed that it ‘fully respects common policy of the European Union, which considers Jerusalem as the future capital of both the State of Israel and the future State of Palestine.’

“Indeed, it is Brussels’ desire for consensus on foreign policy matters that appears to be preventing some member states from relocating their embassies.

“An internal EU memo from March states that, if pushed by journalists on the Romanian prime minister’s vow to move, officials should reply by saying that the EU and its member states ‘will continue to respect the international consensus on Jerusalem.’”

Europe’s deep-seated Jew hatred continues. This story is a metaphor, I think, for the broader battle between good and evil. One can see the glorious potential with countries warming to Israel. The economic and cultural benefits would be amazing. And yet, at the same time, evil forces continue despising Israel, and in this we cannot help but see supernatural sources at work. There is no other rational explanation.

This tension is seen in prophetic scriptures, such as Zechariah 14:16-19—

“Then the survivors from all the nations that have attacked Jerusalem will go up year after year to worship the King, the Lord Almighty, and to celebrate the Festival of Tabernacles. If any of the peoples of the earth do not go up to Jerusalem to worship the King, the Lord Almighty, they will have no rain. If the Egyptian people do not go up and take part, they will have no rain. The Lord will bring on them the plague he inflicts on the nations that do not go up to celebrate the Festival of Tabernacles. This will be the punishment of Egypt and the punishment of all the nations that do not go up to celebrate the Festival of Tabernacles.”

The Nations might be dragged kicking and screaming to Jerusalem, but come they will.

Praise God!

Reprinted with author’s permission from Rapture Ready