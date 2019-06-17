Unprecedented: India Sides with Israel in Historic Anti-Palestine UN Vote

‘For the nation or the kingdom That does not serve you shall perish’ Isaiah 60:12 (The Israel Bible™)

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is modifying his country’s stance vis-a-vis the Israeli/Arab conflict. Following a decades-long policy of standing behind the Palestinian agenda, Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shifted the second most populous country in Israel’s favour. Some speculate that the Hindu nationalism of India finds common ground with the nationalism of the Zionist resurgence.

One example of this phenomenon was witnessed at the UN last week when Bombay’s delegate at the global body voted in favour of Israel over a decision to provide consultative status to Shahed. a ‘Palestinian human rights’ NGO. They lost their bid to join the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). The vote’s result was 28 in favor and 15 against.

Israeli diplomats were appreciative of the move. Maya Kadosh, Israel’s deputy chief of mission in India tweeted “Thank you #India for standing with @IsraelinUN and rejecting the request of terrorist organization “Shahed” to obtain the status of an observer in #UN. Together we will continue to act against terrorist organizations that intend to harm”.

The vote indicates a dramatic step in relations between the two states. That’s because historically, India would often side with the Palestinian cause. India’s first prime minister, and founder Mahatma Gandhi, often opposed the Jewish state. That’s because he considered it to be a colonial enterprise. However, Gandhi, who was quoted in his book saying things like “I value the spirit behind idol-worship.” most likely could not appreciate the ancient Jewish Biblical connection to the land of Israel.

Modi, however, is a different story. India has experienced a dramatic shift in the direction of a type of Hindu nationalism. These Indians are proud of their heritage and maintaining the cultural exclusivity of their homeland.