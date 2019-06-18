Israelis call for ‘Simon and Levi’ Type Retribution for 7-year Old Girl’s Rape

The other sons of Yaakov came upon the slain and plundered the town, because their sister had been defiled. Genesis 34:27 (The Israel Bible™)

After the gruesome rape of a 7-year old girl by Arab laborers in the town of Modiin Illit, many Israelis took to social media implying that ‘Simon and Levi’ type retribution is the proper response.

Im Tirtzu, a popular Zionist movement on college campuses wrote on their Facebook page:

“Jacob our father, a sensitive spiritual leader who, like any leader, is initially alarmed. Why is it good? He asked Simon and Levi. After all, only a moment ago we reached an arrangement. They promised to behave well, even to hold a joint ceremony. Say goodbye and we will not talk to them anymore.

The two did not get confused. “And he said, ‘Do you know that the son of Israel is the one who made the covenant with us?'”

Jacob, in a rare biblical moment, does not answer and does not get the last word, but rather lets it go with a dimension of acquiescence.

His silence is implied as a kind of confession: There is an incomprehensible wickedness in this world. We will not succeed in correcting it, but we will be able to ensure that the world understands that when it comes to messing with the Jews, it there will be a terrible price to pay.

The saddest thing is that in the past few decades, is that we have stopped making people pay that terrible price.”

Joshua Ingber wrote on his Facebook wall:

“And sometimes you need a little Simon and Levi. Now you need a little Simon and Levi.”

Michael Yigal Maimon says:

“What have we here? For less than this – the rape of Dinah daughter of Leah and Jacob by Shechem son of Hamor (who loved her) – her brothers Simon and Levi destroyed an entire city and killed its inhabitants.”

Elichay Mizrachi wrote:

“What did Simon and Levi do for similar crime?…”

Nir Keller says:

“But we are to blame for our seven-year-old sister, who is not going to war for her.

Simon and Levi Where are you ??”