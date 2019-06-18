“For thus said Hashem, the God of Yisrael: The jar of flour shall not give out and the jug of oil shall not fail until the day that Hashem sends rain upon the ground” I KINGS 17:14 (The Israel Bible™)

The contents of the widow’s jug of oil and jar of flour, both of which are close to empty, do not diminish during the entire period of drought. This miracle follows a familiar pattern. In general, when Hashem performs miracles, He does so by using that which is already in existence. Thus, He does not create flour or oil where there is nothing, but rather extends the supply of the quantity that is already present. This is similar to the miracles performed in the establishment and subsequent flourishing of the State of Israel. The People of Israel had to do real work, and to be willing to give up their lives for a Jewish State in the Land of Israel. After they had done so, God then met the people more than halfway by performing miracles of truly biblical proportions. For example, though the Jewish people have always been vastly outnumbered by their enemies, Hashem continually grants victory to the Israel Defense Forces. Similarly, the massive ingathering of the exiles from all corners of the Earth is a miraculous fulfillment of the biblical prophecy, “Your children shall return to their country” (Jeremiah 31:16).