Sanhedrin Mints King David Coin to Usher in Davidic Dynasty

When your eyes behold a king in his beauty, When they contemplate the land roundabout. Isaiah 33:17 (The Israel Bible™)

As the next stage in the Messianic process, the Sanhedrin of Israel released a new coin honoring King David in preparation for re-establishing the Davidic Dynasty.

Mordechai Persoff who established the Mikdash Educational Center and is organizing the coin initiative, explained the significance of the new project.

“Throughout history, governments issued coins to establish their sovereignty and to mark the passage of an era,” Persoff told Breaking Israel News. “We initially issued a coin honoring President Trump and his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s eternal capital. That was undoubtedly a major step in the geula (redemption) process so we issued a Trump-Cyrus coin to mark the entrance of the new era. But that was just a preparation for the Temple, the Davidic Dynasty, and the Messiah. We are symbolizing that upcoming era by minting this coin.”

The coin, bearing superimposed images of the U.S. President and the Persian King Cyrus who ended the Babylonian exile and aided in the building of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, was a massive success and thousands of the coins were sold around the world.

“Trump’s actions will be meaningless unless the lead to the ultimate goal of the Third Temple and the re-establishment of the Davidic dynasty,” Persoff warned. “It is for this reason that we issued the King David coin: as a physical reminder of what our era must accomplish.”

To emphasize this point, the coin was issued on the seventh day of the month of Sivan, the day after the holiday of Shavuot. According to Jewish tradition, King David was born and also died on the holiday of Shavuot. On Shavuot, Jews read the Book of Ruth which describes her union with Boaz, the grandparents of King David.

“Ruth was the first from among the nations who recognized that God is the king,” Persoff explained. “That is why she merited to be the grandmother of David and the matriarch of Messiah.”

The coin bears the name of David and the image of a crown. The verse describing David’s purchase of the land for the Temple from Araunah the Jebusite is inscribed on the face of the coin in English, Hebrew, and Arabic.

“So David bought the threshing floor and the oxen for fifty shekalim of silver.” II Samuel 24:24

According to Midrash (homiletic teachings), there are three places in Israel that the nations cannot say Israel stole because the Bible explicitly states the full price was paid by Abraham, Jacob, and David: Hebron, Shechem (Nablus), and the Temple Mount. Each tribe contributed fifty shekels of silver towards the purchase, bringing the total price to 600 shekels. The Temple Mount, therefore, does not belong to any single tribe.

“This coin symbolizes that purchase,” Persoff said. “And what you bought for full price,you cannot divide.”

Persoff explained that there is a dispute as to whether the Temple will be built before the Messiah or will be built at the same time.

“In either case, we need to be prepared to build the Temple at the earliest possible moment, either before or concurrent with the Messiah,” Persoff said. “We cannot wait until the Moshiach (Messiah) is already here to prepare the Temple. By then, it will be too late.”

The coin is beautifully gold-plated since the name ‘David’ in gematria (Hebrew numerology) equals 14, equivalent to the word ‘zahav’ (gold). As such, the coin contains 14 grams of 14 karat gold.

Money from the sale of the coins is used in projects that help educate and bring the Temple. In the past, the Mikdash Educational Institute and the Sanhedrin hosted a Creation Concert for the 70 Nations and held full-dress Temple reenactments.