Arson attacks in Israel continue. This time in the Galilee

They resolved, “Let us destroy them altogether!” They burned all Hashem‘s Mishkans in the land. Psalms 74:8 (The Israel Bible™)

The land of Israel is under attack as a wave of arson set by Palestinians continues across the country.

On Tuesday, a huge forest fire burned out of control near Ramot Naftali in the Galilee region. Firefighters are still working to extinguish the fire.

On Sunday and again on Monday, fires resulting from arson were lit adjacent to the town of Yitzhar. The residents were evacuated from their homes. Residents claim they observed Arabs from the neighboring town of Enabus setting the fires on both occasions. Firefighters, residents, and firefighting airplanes managed to bring the blaze under control, allowing the residents to return to their homes.

A similar fire was set by Arab terrorists near the community of Elon Moreh on Sunday.

Six days ago, Palestinian terrorists were observed by the security team throwing firebombs over the security fence of Karmei Tzur in Gush Etzion. No houses were damaged and no injuries were reported.

The same week, residents of Itamar in Samaria reported four separate attempts by Arab terrorists to ignite brush fires adjacent to their community. The fires damaged agricultural fields.

Three weeks ago, over 1,000 fires raged across Israel over a single weekend. Many of them were later discovered to be the result of arson. One case of arson resulted in the entire town of Mevo Modi’im being burned to the ground, leaving fifty families homeless.

The arson attacks are not limited to small towns. Last Wednesday, a major brush fire advanced on Jerusalem, forcing authorities to shut down a highway connecting Jerusalem to Tel Aviv. 25 fire trucks with the support of eight fire-fighting aircraft were required to control the blaze.

Boomerang, an Israel advocacy video group, reported 1,773 suspected arson attacks since November 2016, not including attacks launched from Gaza.

“Yes. We’ve faced arson terror. There is no dilemma or doubt about it. All the villages that were burned were Jewish and all those arrested or prosecuted were Arabs. And from a thorough investigation we conducted, no one else in the Middle East – including the Palestinians – experienced such an extreme wave of fires like we experienced,” Shlaf told Boomerang.

Shlaf’s team investigated 80 large fires since 2016 and came to the conclusion that 71 of them were the work of arson terrorists.

There has also been a resurgence in the use of aerial incendiary devices launched from Gaza in recent weeks. Since the beginning of the ‘Great March of Return’ riots over one year ago, incendiary balloons and kites have caused more than 2,000 fires in southern Israel, burning an estimated 8,500 acres of forests, nature reserves, and agricultural fields.

Last week fire officials in southern Israel protested budget cuts. Some officials announced they will no longer fighting fires more than four miles’ distance from their locations.