“When the Philistines captured the Aron of Hashem, they brought it from Even Ha-Ezer to Ashdod” I SAMUEL 5:1 (The Israel Bible™)

The coastal city of Ashdod is located in the land allocated to the tribe of Yehuda. However, it is conquered by the invading Philistines, and becomes one of their strongholds. Modern Ashdod was built on the same site in 1956. One of the largest cities in Israel, it welcomes tourists from around the world who come both for its commerce and its beaches. It is truly a miracle that the city once conquered by Philistines in ships now hosts the largest port of the State of Israel, thus providing tremendous economic support to the entire nation.