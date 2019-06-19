U.S.-Israel Security Cooperation: The Unpublicized Mutual Benefits

Event Date: June 25, 2019 @ 12 Noon

Location: Rayburn House Office Building, Room 2168, 45 Independence Ave SW, Washington, DC 20515

That the United States provides Israel approximately $3.3 billion annually in military assistance funds, and that U.S. law requires the Israeli defense ministry to spend 75 percent of that on American equipment and service (a percentage that will be rising) is well-understood. However, the many benefits that both countries receive are less well known.

The event, co-sponsored by Rep. Doug Lamborn (R.-Colo.), should help remedy that. From next-generation weapons development to accelerated intelligence gathering and interpretation, disruption of hostile international networks and support for pro-Western third parties, the numerous advantages of the U.S-Israeli security relationship are vital.

Speakers include:

Prof. Hillel Frisch, a political and Middle Eastern studies specialist, that is well-placed to analyze U.S.-Israeli security cooperation. His work has focused on institutions and the military and Israeli-Palestinian relations, among other subjects. His recent papers for the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies include “The Gulf States: The Weak Link in Sanctions on Iran” and “Peace with the Arab States and the Palestinians Must be Delinked.” His book Israel’s Security and Its Arab Citizens was published in 2011.

JPC Senior Director Shoshana Bryen possesses more than 30 years’ experience as an analyst of U.S. defense policy and Middle Eastern affairs. She has worked with the U.S. Army War College’s Strategic Studies Institute and the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv. Her writings have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Defense Newsand other publications.

