Following Public Pressure, Police Reopen Case of 7-year old Rape Victim

The other sons of Yaakov came upon the slain and plundered the town, because their sister had been defiled. Genesis 34:27 (The Israel Bible™)

After the gruesome rape of a seven-year-old girl in the Haredi town of Modiin Illit was finally publicized, many Israelis demanded to know why the rapists’ accomplices were not apprehended as well. The public pressure mounted to the point where the Israeli police’s national investigations unit, led by Gadi Siso, personally took over the probe due to the ‘sensitive nature’ of the case. The decision to reopen the case was made in coordination with the State prosecutor, Shai Nitzan.

The suspect, Mahmoud Qadusa 46, was arrested nearly two months ago in connection with the act. The report was only made public on Sunday evening. When that happened, police reported that they have indicted Qadusa, 46, from the village of Dir Kadis near Ramallah, Samaria for the kidnap and rape of the girl in Modiin Illit.

When that happened, Israeli reporter Carmel Dangor revealed that the perpetrator did not act alone. “Several friends of the rapist were inside the house where the event took place. They laughed at her and held her hands and feet so that she could not resist. As of now, they are still at large” Dangor tweeted.

Although the Israeli police have refused to admit that the attack was an act of terrorism, many prominent right wing leaders including Yisrael Beitenu head Avigdor Liberman and Transport Minister Betzalel Smotrich are demanding Qadusa be executed.

During the last few months, the case has been overseen by the local Modiin Illit police force. However, due to the public outrage, the case has now been handed over to the more senior Judea and Samaria District’s special investigations unit.