NFL Star Deshaun Watson Visits Samaria, Israel

As he finished speaking, he threw the jawbone away [Judges 15:17]

Continuing the tradition of pro-football players visiting the Holy Land, Houston Texans Quarterback and NFL star Deshaun Watson, arrived in Israel on Tuesday for a tour of the Binyamin region (Samaria). The Pro-Bowler, enjoyed a tour of the area and even stuck around for a half-an-hour after the tour was finished.

“In America, Israel is sometimes presented in a negative light of fear and terror, but when you come here you realize how wrong it is, it’s fun to see the beautiful Israel with the wonderful people and the amazing attitude they have towards us. I fell in love with you” Watson told ONE.co.il.

On his Instagram account, the former Clemson star displayed a picture of himself standing at the ancient site of Shilo in the Binyamin region of Israel. Next to the image, he wrote “Site of the Tabernacle after Joshua crossed into the Promised Land. Also the site where Prayer of Hannah took place.”

At the end of the visit, Watson went to Yisrael Gantz’s office, the head of the Binyamin Regional Council. Gantz gave him a gift. “The Benyamin region received a magnificent visit by one of the greatest sports stars in the United States of America. I was glad to hear all about his positive impression of Israel. I have no doubt that his visit will lead to the arrival of thousands of more tourists to the most beautiful country and landscape in the world.”