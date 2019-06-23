My Newest Book – An Unorthodox Match

I’m happy to let you know I have a new book coming out this September. It’s called An Unorthodox Match. By the way, it’s already out in Hebrew, as צמאה לך נפשי.

I already have lectures set up in Florida, Atlanta, Dallas, and California between October 17-November 10. I have a few days in New York, New Jersey on November 11-13 where I can fit in a few more lectures.

Please let me know if your synagogue, community center, or organisation is interested. But hurry.

An Unorthodox Match is the first book that takes on the whole subject of newly observant Jews and how they are treated by the religious community. It’s about California girl Lola, who has her life all set up: business degree, handsome fiancé, fast track career, when suddenly, without warning, everything tragically implodes. After years fruitlessly searching for love, marriage, and children, she decides to take the radical step of seeking spirituality and meaning far outside the parameters of modern life in the insular, ultra-Orthodox enclave of Boro Park, Brooklyn.

There, fate brings her to the dysfunctional home of newly-widowed Jacob, whose life is also in turmoil, and whose small children are aching for the kindness of a of a womanly touch.

While her mother direly predicts she is ruining her life, enslaving herself to a community that is a misogynistic religious cult, Lola’s heart tells her something far more complicated. But it is the shocking and unexpected messages of her new community itself which will finally force her into a deeper understanding of the real choices she now faces, and which will ultimately decide her fate.

Reprinted with author’s permission from Naomi Ragen