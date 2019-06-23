Israeli City Inspired by Hosea’s Prophecies to Name New Square After President Trump

(I will give her her vineyards from there, And the Valley of Achor as a plowland of hope) Hosea 2:17

Following the naming of the ‘Ramat Trump’ village in the Golan after the US president, a major city in central Israel also hopped on the bandwagon. According to the JPost, Rami Greenberg, the mayor of Petach Tikvah, named a square after the US president due to “his unqualified support for the State of Israel.”

“I am delighted to give my blessing to the naming the central square of Petah Tikvah, in honor of President Trump,” Israeli PM Bibi Netanyahu stated.

“Trump is a true friend of Israel, and has demonstrated uncompromising friendship to Israel’s security, especially with regards to the Iranian threat, transferring the US Embassy to Jerusalem and Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights,” he added.

The naming ceremony itself is scheduled for July 4th, as a symbolic gesture of appreciation to the United States and more specifically, its current leader.

Netanyahu continued “The US is the strongest ally of Israel; Israel is the strongest ally of the US. We share values such as freedom and justice which are rooted in the Bible. We stand together against the challenges of today, and defend the values of freedom, progress and enlightenment.”

The city of Petach Tikvah (Gates of Hope) was the name selected by the it’s original founders who were inspired by the passage in Hosea that read ‘I will give her her vineyards from there, And the Valley of Achor as a plowland of hope.’

Needless to say, many residents of Petach Tikvah hope that the new square will bring them closer to Hosea’s iconic prophesy.