Arabs Wage Online Bullying Campaign Targeting Jewish Charity

“For I have said: ‘For ever is mercy built; in the very heavens Thou dost establish Thy faithfulness.” Psalms 89:3

Arabs recently used online bullying to harm a charity institution and Breaking Israel News readers can help fight back with the click of a button.

Karmey Chesed’s name literally means ‘vineyards of loving-kindness.’ The head of the organization Aryeh Weingarten tries to live up to the name. Not only does he collect money for charity but he also distributes food, arrange for emergency housing, help families pay their utility bills, and help IDF soldiers. He also collects furniture and appliances people are ready to replace and redistributes them to needy families. Though based in Israel, his organization is not politically motivated.

Weingarten is an Orthodox Jew and very careful about adhering to the laws prohibiting slander or misuse of speech in perpetrating a sin. For this reason, he was deeply disturbed when his website was flagged by Facebook as containing abusive content, thereby preventing people from sharing his site via Facebook.

Weingarten attempted to contact Facebook but received no response. He combed his website for anything that could be construed as abusive but could not find even a hint of “abusive” content.

“It only takes a few hundred enemies of Israel to send a complaint to Facebook and my entire organization suffers,” Rabbi Weingarten told Breaking Israel News.”I did not, God forbid, write a single word against Arabs or against anyone.”

This is not the first time his organization was targeted. Six years ago, hackers broke into his website and replaced the pages with pro-terrorism/anti-Israel images.

“My funds do not go to helping the IDF in its military role,” Rabbi Weingarten explained. “I help soldiers with their personal needs in a stressful period in their lives. But because of the photos of IDF soldiers, I was targeted by Arabs.”

Facebook is a private organization and, as such, is free to censor or refuse service to anyone they choose. Rabbi Weingarten requested that people go to his Facebook page and click on the “feedback” button in order to give positive Feedback on his site, or, alternatively, to “friend” the organization of Facebook and share the posts.