400-Year-Old Prophecy Connects Recent Events in Iran to the War of Gog and Magog

Last Thursday, Iran shot down a $130 million U.S. Global Hawk surveillance drone with a surface-to-air missile over the Strait of Hormuz. Two weeks ago, two oil tankers were attacked with Limpet mines attached magnetically to their hulls. After an investigation, the U.S. blamed Iran for the attacks. But is this all the fulfillment of a 400 year old prophesy from a famous Torah commentator? What we do know is that the very location where all of these events took place matches that of the prophesy itself.

The Strait of Hormuz is the focus of tensions between the U.S. and Iran with the potential to spark off a multinational conflict. It is important to note that the Straits of Hormuz were specifically identified as the flash-point that sets off the pre-Messiah conflict of Gog and Magog.

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital shipping route linking Middle East oil producers to markets in Asia, Europe, and North America. It has been the focus of regional tensions for decades. 21 miles wide at its narrowest point, the shipping lane is just two miles wide in either direction and is highly susceptible to attack. About one-fifth of the entire global consumption of oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz. It is also the route used for nearly all the liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced by the world’s biggest LNG exporter, Qatar. The U.S. Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain, is tasked with protecting the commercial ships in the area.

The Jewish blogger known as Shirat Devorah noted that the Strait of Hormuz, or Basra, was identified as the location of the War of Gog and Magog by Rabbi Shlomo Ephraim ben Aaron Luntschitz, a 16th-century Polish Torah scholar known by the pseudonym ‘Kli Yakar’. Shirat Devorah cited the Rabbi Luntschitz as identifying the Strait of Hormuz as the location of the War of Gog and Magog. In his commentary on the Book Of Isaiah titled Kli Paz, Rabbi Luntschitz identifies Basra, sometimes transliterated Bozrah, as the location.

Hashem has a sword; it is sated with blood, It is gorged with fat— The blood of lambs and he-goats, The kidney fat of rams. For Hashem holds a sacrifice in Bozrah, A great slaughter in the land of Edom. Isaiah 34:6

It should be noted that the name ‘Hormuz’ is derived from a Persian word meaning ‘date palm’ but historically, cartographers referred to the location as the Strait of Basra.

The Kli Yakar wrote in his commentary on the verse, that this section of the Book of Isaiah was indeed describing the War of Gog and Magog.

“It will take place in Bozrah which is called Hormuz. And there will be a great killing in the land of Edom, and thunder will come down with them and bulls with knights (as written in the next verse) because this will be a day of reckoning for God, a day to fight for Zion. And this is to say that many kingdoms from the other nations will join with Edom This distant country is named Botzrah, and it is on the border between Assyria and Persia (Iran) and the border of Edom. Hormuz is now under the rule of Ishmael. And blessed is the one who knows the truth of these words. For it is there that the war in the end-of-days may take place.”

Rabbi Yekutiel Fish, an expert in Jewish mysticism who blogs in Hebrew under the title ‘Sod Chashmal,’ was convinced that the current political conflict will escalate.

“This is just the beginning,” Rabbi Fish told Breaking Israel News, noting that many prominent rabbis are calling for Jews to move to Israel as soon as possible. “This situation in the region is very serious. According to our calculations, there will be a war by the end of the summer, certainly before the Jewish high-holidays.”

“People should not look to political solutions or even solutions from a natural source. The war will go far beyond that and the only solutions, the only hope is from heaven.”

Rabbi Pinchas Winston, a prolific author and expert on classical Jewish sources pertaining to the end-of-days, explained that even if the political tensions do not explode into all-out war, a biblical perspective is the only way to understand the implications.

“This recent flare-up in the Strait of Hormuz is certainly another step in the process leading up to Gog and Magog,” Rabbi Winston told Breaking Israel News. “All of the prophetic writings describe Persia, or as we know it today, Iran, as having a major role as an instigator in the final pre-Messiah war.”

“It could be that this last flare-up was a false start in order to give people a chance to wake-up and do tshuva (repent),” Rabbi Winston said. “The final confrontation will be like the music stopping in musical chairs. A lot of people will misunderstand the situation and think that everything is okay.

“It is important to properly understand this process and the only way to do that is by seeing it from a Biblical perspective, as a part of the end-of-days, as a lead-up to Gog u’Magog. If you don’t have that perspective, then your brain will always find a way to deny even the most obvious facts in order to convince you that this is business as usual.”

Rabbi Winston explained that this is what happened to Chamberlain before World War II when he tried to appease Hitler; Chamberlain did not understand the context.

“Nobody wants to go to war but if you see Iranian aggression as a build-up to Gog u’Magog, you will understand the context and the possible implications and the outcome. If you don’t have the mentality, you are going to miss the boat.”

A slightly different opinion was given by Rabbbi Ken Spiro, a historian and Senior Lecturer and Researcher for Aish HaTorah Yeshiva, who focused on the interplay between the U.S. and Iran.

“In end-of-days scenarios, there are two parallel tracks for Gog and Magog: the world united against Israel, and another in which Ishmael and Esav fight each other,” Spiro told Breaking Israel News. “They will both play out simultaneously. Christianity and Islam have been fighting since the inception of Islam in the 7th Century. But they can put those issues aside to passionately fight Israel.”

“Even though they are not Arabs, Iran is the most radical representative of Ishmael,” Rabbi Spiro explained. “Esav is being led by the Euro-leftists who try to delegitimize Israel through NGO’s. At the same time, there has always been a conflict between Christianity and Islam which are offshoots of Judaism.”

“If a war breaks out, you can expect Iran’s proxies, like Hezbollah, to attack Israel,” Rabbi Spiro said. “They are the front-line troops but they aren’t the real source of the threat to Israel.”