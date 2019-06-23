Leaked: Trump’s Peace Plan will Lead to ‘Full Palestinian Statehood’

‘They plot craftily against Your people, take counsel against Your treasured ones’ (Psalm 83:4)

A top- ranking Saudi diplomat told Globes on Friday that Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’ includes a “clear path leading to complete Palestinian independence”. The anonymous Saudi official explains that although he speaks on his own behalf, he also claims that many other officials in the Saudi government agree with his sentiments. He explained that Saudi and the Crown Prince have an interest in assisting the Palestinian leadership and see it as a “responsibility”. They are trying to press the PA leadership to “seriously examine the political and economic plan”.

He went on to explain that both him and other countries are ready to invest “massive sums of money on a scale the Palestinians would never even dreamed of receiving”. He added that if they will transition to true independence, decent education, employment and a robust economy that isn’t dependent on handouts…This is where it may be hard for them to grow out of their self perpetuating image of the eternal victim. They don’t believe they can manage without it”.

And although Trump’s advisers Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt have claimed that the plan will give them a state but without complete autonomy, the official adds “as far as we know, the plan has a clear track to full Palestinian independence”.

“We also have reservations about the American proposals on a number of issues, especially Jerusalem and Haram al-Sharif (the Temple Mount), but we are convinced that even the most complex questions can be solved when the stomach is full and life is calm,” he said. “That is, when the economic situation improves, there is no violence and there is a real horizon. And that, the Palestinians still do not accept. “