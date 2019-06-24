Trump to impose new sanctions on Iran after uptick in tensions

the borrower is a slave to the lender Proverbs 22:7 (The Israel Bible™)

(June 23, 2019 / JNS) Following the downing of a U.S. spy plane last week and attacks on six oil tankers in or near the Strait of Hormuz since May, U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that the United States would impose “major” new sanctions on Iran in the coming days.

The move came a last-minute cancellation of retaliatory strikes against Iranian radar and missile batteries by Trump on Thursday night. Trump subsequently said American attacks would not be “proportionate,” but warned that the United States could take military action in the future.However, Trump then said Iran would be punished with new sanctions.

“Iran cannot have Nuclear Weapons! Under the terrible Obama plan, they would have been on their way to Nuclear in a short number of years, and existing verification is not acceptable,” Trump tweeted. “We are putting major additional Sanctions on Iran on Monday.”

“I look forward to the day that Sanctions come off Iran, and they become a productive and prosperous nation again,” he added. “The sooner the better!”

“They’re going to be so happy, and I’m going to be their best friend,” if they forgo a nuclear program, said Trump. “Let’s make Iran great again,” he added.

However, Trump warned that further violence from Iran would draw American ire.

“If the leadership of Iran behaves badly, then it’s going to be a very, very bad day for them,” he said.