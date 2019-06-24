[WATCH]: IDF Appreciation Week – Say Toda!

Israelis and international supporters of Israel are grateful year-round for the bravery and dedication of the IDF. It is currently “IDF Soldier Appreciation Week”, a special time to express gratitude and appreciation for the soldiers who protect and defend the Land of Israel. LIBI USA is proud to sponsor various events, activities, gifts, and snacks to boost the morale and show our love of IDF soldiers. Now is the perfect time to show your support and let Israel’s soldiers know just how much they are appreciated.

