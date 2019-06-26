Gog and Magog Heating Up? Russia clarifies it Will Side with Iran Against the US and Israel

Turn your face toward Gog of the land of Magog Ezekiel 38:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Russia’s chief national security adviser, Nikolai Patrushev, defended Iran ‘s claims during a trilateral meeting with his Israeli and American counterparts in Jerusalem on Tuesday. He clarified his support for Tehran’s accusations against the US and backs their current military presence in Syria, which Israel considers to be a threat to its national security.

The Times of Israel reports that during a press conference held in the Orient Hotel in Jerusalem yesterday, Patrushev rejected the opinion held by both the US and Israel that Iran is “the main threat to regional security”. He said that Israel’s airstrikes in Syria that target Iranian forces and its proxies were “undesirable.”

Regarding the downing of a US surveillance drone by Iran last week, Patrushev stated that the Russian Defense Ministry has sided with Iran’s claim that the aircraft entered Iranian airspace. The US position contradicts this claim and says that the drone was flying in international airspace when the event took place.

“We have not seen any proof otherwise,” Patrushev stated. The Russian official also praised Iran’s ongoing presence in Syria — a situation that Israel considers to be an unacceptable threat. Patrushev stated that Iran was “contributing a lot to fighting terrorists on Syrian soil and stabilizing the situation there.”

Additionally, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry confirmed with Egypt Today on Monday that Russia and Egypt share a similar position regarding the Palestinian cause which is predicated on a two-state solution. This includes a “permanent and just solution to the Palestinian cause, and to establish a Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”