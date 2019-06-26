“Hashem bestow His favor upon you and grant you peace!” NUMBERS 6:26 (The Israel Bible™)

The Priestly Blessing uttered by the Kohanim contains three parts. It begins with a blessing for prosperity and safety, continues with a blessing for Hashem’s grace, and climaxes with a blessing of peace. Indeed, the Sages of the Mishna (Oktzin 3:12) taught that “God found no vessel to contain His blessings, other than peace.” In Israel, the Priestly Blessing is recited publicly each day by individuals possessing a family tradition that they are among the descendants of Aharon, a group whose lineage has been verified in recent years by DNA testing. We pray every day for the total fulfillment of the Priestly Blessing, when the Jewish people will live peacefully in Eretz Yisrael.