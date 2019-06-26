Terror Alert: Stabbing attempt in Afula

An Arab hiding a knife in his sock attempted to enter the Central Bus Station in Afula, in Northern Israel reports the Tsel’s FB page. The station’s security personnel neutralized the suspect until the police arrived to arrest him. The police are now denying multiple eye witness accounts of the terrorist carrying a knife.

Afula, which is the largest city in the Jezreel Valley, has been a popular hot spot for Arab terrorists as it it located in close range to the Arab Palestinian village of Jenin. About a year ago today, in June 2018, Shuva Malka, an 18-year old Israeli high school student was brutally stabbed by an Arab terrorist in Afula.

In September of that same year, the Afula police set up roadblocks to foil a terrorist attack that was meant to be carried out by a 21-year old Palestinian Arab man.

In 2014, 20-year old Shelly Dadon was brutally killed by an Arab terrorist in a taxi cab, also in the city of Afula. A gag order was initially placed on the investigation but eventually, it was cleared for publication that an Arab taxi driver by the name of Ben Yusef Khalifa (34) was indicted for her murder.