Israel Asserts Sovereignty On Temple Mount: Blasts Chilean President for Entering Holy Site with PA

O mortal, this is the place of My throne and the place for the soles of My feet, where I will dwell in the midst of the people Yisrael forever Ezekiel 43:7 (The Israel Bible™)

Israel’s Foreign Ministry reprimanded Chile on Wednesday after Chilean President Sebastián Piñera visited the Temple Mount on Tuesday with senior Palestinian officials.

Palestinian Authority Jerusalem Affairs Minister Fadi al-Hadami was one of the officials, according to AFP.

Piñera is on a three-day visit to Israel and is scheduled to meet with Israeli and Palestinian officials. Today he is scheduled to meet Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and afterwards Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. On Thursday he is planning to meet Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.

Chile has the largest Palestinian community outside the Middle East.

The Chilean president also visited the Western Wall and Yad Vashem.