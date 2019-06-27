Straight Pride March set to take Place in Israel

If a man lies with a male as one lies with a woman, the two of them have done an abhorrent thing Exodus 20:13 (The Israel Bible™)

In an effort to counter the gay “pride” march, a group of God-fearing Jews in the coastal city of Haifa will launch their own march similar to the ‘Straight Pride March’ in Boston called Mitzad Hamishpacha (the Family March).

According to the event’s organizers, the march was the initiative of both religious and secular Israeli citizens looking to emphasize the importance of traditional family values.

“We received massive support from everyone,” one of the event organizers said. “Religious, secular, new olim (immigrants) and veteran citizens alike all backed us. Someone who made aliyah (immigrated) from Russia even translated the flyer into Russian and distributed it among his community, the support was outstanding.”

However, Mark Zuckerberg did not approve and Facebook recently shut down the page that was promoting the march. “We are being fought on all possible fronts,” said Attorney Na’ama Sela, one of the event’s main organizers.

Back in 2010, the Jerusalem Police rejected a request from then-Deputy Mayor Yitzhak Pindrus to hold a ‘Donkey March’ as a counterweight to the gay “pride” march. Although Pindrus was hoping to greet gay parade participants with live donkeys to represent what he said was the “bestial” nature of the gay march, the police refused his request.