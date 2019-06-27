Sign Now: NAS Letter to Trump on War College’s Surrender to CAIR

The National Association of Scholars (NAS), “the leading organization of scholars and citizens committed to higher education as the catalyst of American freedom,” has come forth in my support and written an open letter to the President of the United States.

The signatories, most of whom are academics, call President Trump’s attention to the US Army War College’s recent capitulation to CAIR/Linda Sarsour and “urge you to use the ‘bully pulpit’ of the presidency to call on USAWC Commandant Gen. John Kem and Provost Dr. James Breckenridge to restore Raymond Ibrahim’s lecture.”

Click here to read and sign the letter to President Trump.

The letter appears on a NAS page titled, “Disinviting Scholarship: An Open Letter in Support of Free Inquiry at the U.S. Army War College.” Below is the note that precedes NAS’s open letter:

Editor’s note: The National Association of Scholars invites scholars and members of the public to sign this petition in support of Raymond Ibrahim. Ibrahim was invited to speak at the United States Army War College (USAWC) as part of its 2019 Perspectives in Military History Lecture Series. USAWC, however, has “postponed” Ibrahim’s appearance indefinitely after the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) complained that he is “biased.” The “postponement” is, in fact, a disinvitation that reflects USAWC’s eagerness to appease a group that claims to represent Muslim-American sensitivities. Capitulating to CAIR by censoring Ibrahim is not in the educational interests of America’s present and future military leaders. The USAWC has created a dangerous precedent for institutions of military education. The National Association of Scholars is petitioning the White House to call on the USAWC to reverse its decision, and to set up procedures to prevent such disinvitations in the future. In the letter below we lay out our reasoning and our resolutions. If you agree with these, we urge you to sign.

Click here to read the letter to Trump. If you agree with it, sign it, and share with others.

Reprinted with author’s permission from Raymond Ibrahim