“Presently Boaz arrived from Beit Lechem. He greeted the reapers, “Hashem be with you!” And they responded, “Hashem bless you!”” RUTH 2:4 (The Israel Bible™)

In Hebrew, Bethlehem is Beit Lechem (בית לחם), which means ‘House of Bread.’ In ancient times, Beit Lechem was full of fields of wheat and grains for harvesting, which is why it is significant that so much of the story of Rut takes place during the harvest season, specifically in Beit Lechem. In 2012, archeological evidence of the biblical town of Beit Lechem was discovered. A clay seal was uncovered in the City of David in Jerusalem with the inscription “from Beit Lechem to the king,” presumably sealing a package containing a tax payment in the seventh or eighth century BCE.