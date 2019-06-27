Israel Protects America: Israeli Company Wins Bid To Secure US border

I will bless those who bless you And curse him that curses you Genesis 12:3 (The Israel Bible™)

(June 26, 2019 / JNS) Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems announced on Wednesday that its U.S. subsidiary has been awarded a $26 million contract by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to install a multi-sensor system to monitor the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to a report in the Israeli financial daily Globes, Elbit will install an Integrated Fixed Towers (IFT) system in Arizona.Elbit has been involved in a number of projects with U.S. Customs regarding border security.

The IFT system is a command and control center with sensors that monitors the U.S.-Mexico border and provides intelligence to agents patrolling on the ground.

“Elbit Systems of America is honored to have been selected by the CBP and the Tohono O’odham Nation to provide a solution to suit the needs of those living and working along the border in the Casa Grande Area of Responsibility. This project clearly demonstrates our company’s mission to provide innovative solutions that protect and save lives,” said Elbit Systems of America president and CEO Ranaan Horowitz, according to Globes.